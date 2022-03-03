Despatch Cloud appoints e-commerce expert

Sean George joins cloud-based warehouse and shipping system for e-commerce, as company prepares for further growth

Despatch Cloud, the cloud-based order, warehouse and shipping system for e-commerce, has appointed Sean George as a Business Development Manager. The company, which has seen its services in huge demand following the surge in online orders over the last couple of years, is now gearing up for further growth.

In his role, Sean will focus on the sales channel product and courier API, working closely with retailers and parcel couriers.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the parcel and e-commerce industries, Sean began his career with United Carriers. Since then, he has worked with a number of parcel carriers, most recently with the parcel reseller, Parcelhub, as Business Development Director.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew Dunne, founder and COO, Despatch Cloud, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sean to the team. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his role, which will be beneficial as Despatch Cloud continues on its growth path – providing a real solution for the disparate distribution landscape issues that so many retailers face today.”

Sean George added: “I truly believe that Despatch Cloud has the best technology in the marketplace, and I wanted to be a part of that. The company is rapidly becoming the go-to solution, and I am pleased to be onboarding clients already and being a part of the success story.”

More about Despatch Cloud

Despatch Cloud, the cloud-based order, warehouse and shipping system for e-commerce, provides state-of-the-art software that automates processes, facilitates scalability and helps clients to reach peak efficiency.

A Software as a Service provider, Despatch Cloud helps e-commerce firms simplify their order flow. It removes barriers to business growth and makes enterprise automation available to businesses of all sizes – across myriad sectors.

The company prides itself on breaking the mould to create simple and intuitive products, designed to manage complex environments and has plans to become the leading innovator in post-purchase technology.