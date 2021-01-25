Sean Joyce promoted to Service Director at Rygor Commercials

Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle Dealer group, Rygor, has announced that Sean Joyce, previously service manager at the company’s Heathrow Van Centre, has been promoted to Service Director.

Sean started his career as an apprentice technician and moved down from Liverpool to the Dealer’s Heathrow branch more than 15 years ago, to join the business as a technician. Over the years, Sean has worked his way up through the company’s service department to where he is today.

Paul Reed, Rygor owner director, said: “Anyone who has had the pleasure of working with Sean will know that he is a fantastic leader in this business and constantly does everything he can to support our customers, his colleagues and team members. He is admired by the Mercedes-Benz network, as well as his peers and team, having repeatedly been awarded the accolade of ‘Service Manager of the Year’ at our internal Setting Standards awards.

“Over the years, Sean has managed some of the largest and most challenging sites in the group, as well as being instrumental in the successful opening of our new Heathrow Truck Centre last year. I know that he will be fantastic in his new role and look forward to working with him as a fellow Board member,” Paul added.

Sean said: “I love working for the Rygor business and feel really honoured to now be in such a senior role. Rygor has always helped me develop and put its faith in me to succeed, and I am really looking forward to this next stage in my career. I have a great support system here in Paul and the rest of the service senior leadership team and know that, together, we will continue to Set Standards in the industry and inspire our team to succeed.

“For us, it’s always about providing the highest levels of customer service, something we have been committed to even throughout the current pandemic. I do want to take this opportunity to thank all our team members who have kept our business running, and our key workers on the road throughout the past 11 months, whilst all our aftersales departments remained open. Our team at Rygor really inspires me, so I hope that I can inspire and lead them in this new role,” Sean added.

Sean will be supported in his director role, by newly promoted group service operations manager, Luke Mason, who the business has also promoted from within, into this senior leadership position.

Luke said: “I started as a service manager at Rygor, and over the past few years have developed into a key accounts role, as well as overseeing the company’s fleet workshops. I am delighted that the business has continued to invest and believe in me and am eager to take on this new challenge and support Sean in his new position.”