Self-Healing Cutting Mats now available from First Mats

Birmingham-based matting experts, First Mats Ltd, has launched a new range of self-healing cutting mats. The mats are designed to protect workbenches and other surfaces from cutting marks caused by knives, rotary cutters, and similar tools.

The new range will include a variety of different grades and styles; such as the traditional Green cutting mats complete with grid marking, and transparent cutting mats designed for flat-bed laminators and graphics applications.

Heavy-Duty white cutting mats have also been introduced which are ideally suited to industrial and commercial facilities such as packaging areas. The hard-wearing nature of white cutting mats ensures many years of use, even in the most demanding of industrial environments.

Unlike traditional work surface protectors, the self-healing cutting mats quickly ‘heal up’ to maintain a smooth surface. This helps the user to consistently cut straight without creating grooves in the material surface, and also vastly improve the lifespan of cutting implements.

Richard O’Connor, Strategic Marketing Director of First Mats, said: “This new range of self-healing cutting mats provides a fantastic addition to our already established range of Anti-Fatigue Mats, where First Mats is regarded as one of the market leaders. By extending our range of products, we continue our impressive growth in both the commercial and domestic marketplace.”

Since it was formed in 2017, First Mats has become established as a leading supplier of industrial and commercial floor mats. These include anti-fatigue mats, entrance mats, logo mats, and specialist matting for different industries. The company places great emphasis on safety and supplies matting from only ISO accredited manufacturers.

To find out more about First Mats, visit the website www.firstmats.co.uk