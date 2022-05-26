Set your own standard: Yale launches new Series N truck range

A new range of products from Yale will enable customers to configure a bespoke lift truck that meets the specific needs of their application.

The Yale Series N creates a new level of excellence in forklift trucks, with technology and other creative elements combined to create a smarter base truck.

The perfect balance of energy, ergonomics and productivity, the Series N invites customers to reject the status quo and set their own standard.

The one-size-fits-all lift truck solution of yesterday won’t cut it any longer. To meet today’s challenges head on, customers need a truck that is configured to the unique demands of their applications. The Yale® Series N will create a new level of excellence in lift truck solutions; the performance, ergonomics and configurability will give customers everything they need – raising the bar for success.

The Series N moves away from the defined categories of basic, standard, and premium lift trucks to a completely new customer experience that enables them to define their own truck specification.

Phil Mean, Product Strategy Manager at Yale Europe Materials Handling said: “The introduction of the Series N is a pivotal moment for Yale. In a time of forklift operator shortages and rising costs, it’s important for operations to have equipment that matches their needs. The Series N challenges customers to reject the status quo, and set their own standard. Even in extreme applications, the trucks can be configured to suit the customers’ needs – all while offering operator comfort to promote high levels of productivity.”

The first truck available in the range is the GDP/GLP 2.0-3.5N, with more electric and ICE trucks due to be released in the future.

An operator-centric design

The Series N is designed to the needs of the operators and the challenges of the individual operation – rather than customers using a truck with functionalities they simply don’t need or use. The value of the trucks goes beyond moving goods from A to B; the Series N can reduce labour challenges through excellent ergonomics to assist with staff retention.

Boasting an easy three-point access, a large grab handle and generous foot space reduces strain and twisting as the operator gets in or out of the cab. A flip-up armrest provides an unobstructed route when raised, and additional comfort when down.

“We all know we work best with the right tools and supportive surroundings, so we have designed the operator compartment to be spacious, with excellent head and shoulder clearance and a full suspension seat. Even during a long shift, operators can rely on the Series N to provide comfortable working conditions,” added Phil.

All-round visibility

The trucks have a wide mast window, offering excellent forward visibility while handling loads or travelling. A fork laser level line option allows the operator to quickly see where the fork tips will enter a pallet load – great for low light environments – while a clear glass roof option allows unobstructed upward view, helping the operator to pick and place loads at height precisely.

Combined with industry-exclusive technology, the Yale Series N range supports peak performance, confidence, and productivity. A standard, full-colour touch screen display offers quick, easy access to vital truck information.

Other optional operator assist systems on the new lift trucks include a reverse driving camera and rear-view display, a highly configurable suite of spotlight and pedestrian awareness light options and mounting positions, and integrated proximity and object detection systems.

“Being able to work with confidence is key to achieving productivity goals and keeping operations moving,” continued Phil. “As well as high visibility and excellent ergonomics, the Yale Series N lift trucks feature rapid acceleration and fast lift/lower speeds – helping to shave off crucial seconds in every cycle.”

Efficient and dependable

With increasingly demanding productivity targets pushing any operations to run two or even three shifts, logistics operators need to set a new standard for high uptime and low cost of ownership.

Harsh duty cycles and challenging environments can threaten uptime. The Yale Series N range has been designed to deliver, shift after shift.

The lift trucks boast low fuel consumption, enabling them to do more work with less fuel. Reliable and robust components reduce the amount of maintenance required, keeping the truck moving for as long as possible and reducing downtime.

“There are so many more benefits and features of our new range to be discovered, so we encourage logistics operators to get in touch to find out more. Our dealer and sales teams will work directly with our customers to understand their specific needs and help them define exactly what they need from a Series N truck.”

“It is a ground-breaking offering, and it will transform the way Yale creates solutions for our customers. We have always said people are at the heart of our products, and in allowing our customers to create a bespoke lift truck for their application, the Series N epitomises this completely,” concluded Phil.

For more information on the extensive range of materials handling equipment from Yale go to www.yale.com.