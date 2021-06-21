Ship It Appliances award ArrowXL with new contract

Ship It Appliances, the family-owned kitchen appliances supplier has chosen ArrowXL, the leading two-person delivery company to handle the delivery of its white goods to households across the UK.

Ship It Appliances are importers and manufacturers of white goods supplying the general public and trade accounts with top quality products at the lowest possible prices. ArrowXL will deliver over 2,000 items per month throughout the UK for them. The focus will be on providing a first-class customer service with minimal delivery damages. With ArrowXL’s ‘askAXL’ tracking web app, customers can track their delivery, or collection, in real time using their interactive map.

Nick Eaton, Sales & Marketing Manager at Ship It Appliances said: “We’re delighted to be working with ArrowXL. Their attention to detail and customer service has been fantastic. Luckily for us, they have made a lot of changes in their service plan and subsequently are in a great position to provide the exceptional level of service that we expect for our customers.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL commented: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with Ship It Appliances to improve their customer experience journey, ensuring wherever possible that customers will receive their delivery in full and intact, first time. We very much look forward to working together.”

