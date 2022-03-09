Shorts Group expands rental fleet with Yanmar ViO17 excavators

Berkshire-based plant hire firm, Shorts Group, has further expanded its growing rental fleet with five new Yanmar ViO17 zero tail-swing mini excavators. This complements four Yanmar machines purchased last year. The state-of-the-art models, which were delivered earlier this month, are already operational on sites across Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and the surrounding areas.

Purchased from Farol Ltd, Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA’s official dealer for the south-east of England, the new excavators are compact, productive and have been designed with the operator firmly in mind.

Powered by an EU Stage V-compliant 3-cylinder direct injection engine from Yanmar’s acclaimed TNV series, the ViO17 delivers impressive power and control. Thanks to state-of-the-art engine technology, operators benefit from low fuel consumption, maximum efficiency and minimal emissions.

Achieving a digging force of 9.6/16.1kN (short arm/bucket), traction force of 16.9kN (first speed) and two travel speeds (2.1 or 4.3km/h), the ViO17 sets the standards in compact performance. Thanks to a three-pump ViPPS hydraulic system, which works with a double variable displacement piston pump and gear pump, the innovative model delivers a maximum hydraulic flow of 48.4 l/min and 210 bars pressure.

Bryony Morten-Short, Commercial Business Manager at Shorts Group, commented: “When it comes to specifying new plant equipment, power, performance and reliability are key. The perfect blend of Japanese design and European build quality, the ViO17 is stylish, sophisticated and guarantees exceptional productivity.

“Since taking delivery of our five new models, we’ve been hugely impressed with their performance and versatility. Alongside class-leading power and performance, a transport weight of just 1,695kg means that the units can be easily towed – along with buckets or a light work tool – on a standard GVW trailer.”

Kerr Stephenson, Construction Sales Manager at Farol Ltd, added: “We’re delighted to hear such positive feedback from Bryony and the team. Robust, reliable and a true class-leader in terms of performance, the ViO17 units are perfectly suited to the rental market.

“Shorts Group is no stranger to Yanmar equipment, with twelve SV08 machines already in its fleet. We hope the new zero tail-swing models fit seamlessly into its portfolio and continue to deliver above and beyond expectations for the company’s rental customers.”

For more information about Shorts Group, visit https://shorts-group.co.uk. For more information about Farol Ltd, visit https://www.farol.co.uk. To find out more about Yanmar, or the company’s extensive range of compact equipment, visit https://www.yanmar.com/gb/construction/.