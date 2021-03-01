Shredding Success for Shred Station

Norfolk-based business named world’s largest independent shredding company

With data privacy concerns and identity theft at an all-time high, there’s never been a greater need to safeguard personal information, communication, and business documents. But protections against cyberattacks alone are not enough. Despite the trend towards digital, at least 10 percent of all data breaches still involve paper records.1

One Norfolk-based business has been leading the way in protecting its clients’ paper-based privacy for over 12 years. Shred Station was founded in 2008 by managing director Simon Franklin with a single truck offering local businesses on-site shredding services. Based out of Norwich, it now boasts depots across the country and an impressive fleet of over 50 specialist vehicles.

The company embarks on its 13th year being named the world’s largest independent shredding company by Shred-Tech – the industry’s principal provider of document destruction and shredding systems. In fierce competition with international giants, Shred Station proves that businesses don’t have to be publicly traded to become industry leaders.

The company has been bold and innovative in its approach, helping it win contracts with large corporations and government bodies. It now employs over 120 staff and handles a staggering 3,000 tonnes of paper every month. That’s enough to fill nearly three Olympic-sized swimming pools.

‘After reviewing the data, I can say, without doubt, I know of no other independent privately owned document destruction company anywhere that is larger,’ said Shred-Tech’s vice president, sales and marketing, Joe Roberto. ‘What Simon has accomplished is very impressive. When you consider he founded Shred Station just 12 years ago, it’s truly remarkable.’

As the business grows – with sites in Harlow and Manchester, and further expansion planned for 2021 – Shred Station remains committed to protecting the reputations of companies and identities of individuals across the UK through its bespoke secure shredding service.

That work ethic centres on delivering an excellent service, so businesses and individuals can know their documents are taken care of and they’re meeting legal obligations. ‘We shred people’s confidential information, making sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands and guaranteeing compliance with GDPR,’ says Simon. ‘We also take our corporate social responsibility commitments seriously, recycling all the paper we shred and maintaining our CarbonNeutral® certified status.’

1 Net Diligence 2017 Claims Study Public Edition.

