SIAF Guangzhou and Asiamold 2020 postponed

Following the notice by the Guangdong Province Department of Commerce on 24 January to suspend all large-scale events due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of the SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou (SIAF) and concurrent Asiamold fairs announce that the 2020 editions will be postponed until further notice. The fairs were originally scheduled to be held from 26 – 28 February at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou. New dates for the fairs will be announced in due course.

“The wellbeing of all our stakeholders is paramount, so following the announcement by the Guangdong government to strengthen the epidemic prevention efforts by suspending all large-scale trade and economic events, we immediately began taking steps to postpone these two fairs to a later date,” Mr Hubert Duh, Chairman of Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd explained on behalf of the fairs’ co-organisers. “We are in communication with the relevant government authorities and venue owners about rescheduling the fairs later this year, but due to the evolving situation in the country, it is too early to provide any details on this.”

Further announcements will be made in due course. Exhibitors or visitors with any queries should email sps@china.messefrankfurt.com for SIAF or asiamold@china.messefrankfurt.com for Asiamold. For more details about the fairs, please visit www.spsinchina.com and www.asiamold-china.com.

SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou (SIAF) is co-organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd, China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corporation, Guangzhou Overseas Trade Fairs Ltd and Mesago Messe Frankfurt GmbH. Asiamold is organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd.

