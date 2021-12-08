SICK Releases All-in-One Muting Sets for its deTem4 Active/Passive Light Curtains

SICK has released ‘all-in-one’, plug-and-play muting systems for its deTem4 Active/Passive range of safety light curtains, providing a fast-track to improved productivity for safe entry/exit applications.

The compact SICK deTem4 LT Muting Active/Passive multiple light beam safety systems are supplied as complete muting sets designed for rapid mounting, connection and commissioning. Customers can choose between a ‘T’-shaped system for bidirectional muting, or a left- or right-handed ‘L’-shaped system for exit-only muting. Each set has pre-mounted and pre-aligned SICK GL6 retro-reflective muting sensors for ‘plug and play’ integration.

Minimum Commissioning Time

The SICK deTem4 A/P safety light beam systems are Type 4 devices (EN 61496), enabling compliance in applications with requirements up to PLe (EN ISO 13849) and SIL3 (EN 62061). Commissioning time is minimised thanks to automatic parameter setup, with integrated status LEDs and alignment aids. Easy adjustment of the muting arms is also possible if required.

Easy Set Up of Muting

“With the deTem4 LT Muting A/P systems, SICK is enabling quick and easy implementation of muting,” states Dr Martin Kidman, Product Manager (UK & Ireland) – Safety Solutions at SICK UK Ltd.

“One part number covers the complete kit of parts, which is partly pre-assembled prior to delivery. Standard M12 connectors, simple brackets with alignment aid and autoconfiguration ensure that mechanical and electrical connections are simple and cut commissioning time dramatically. The simplicity of this system ensures that muting works as it should, allowing movement of, say, palletised goods but preventing personnel from accessing hazardous areas.”

The SICK deTem4 LT Muting A/P systems are ideal for many safety applications in material handling or logistics applications where access protection is required with muting for automated flow of material to safely protect operators from hazardous areas.

Smart Safety Diagnostics

The SICK deTem4 LT Muting A/P systems are smart, with IO-Link connectivity to enable remote access to status and diagnostic data. Using NFC (near-field communication), diagnostic data can be viewed on a smartphone using the SICK Safety Assistant app. This means that maintenance engineers can react rapidly and accelerate fault-finding. As a result, machine downtime can be minimised, while plant efficiency and availability are protected. The integrated top LED status indicator is also a popular feature of the SICK deTem4 light curtains.

With a compact design, the SICK deTem4 LT Muting A/P systems minimise wiring effort and machine space and the auto-configuration, pre-mounted aligned sensors, simplicity and optional restart interlock all support maximum uptime of the safety system to optimise productivity.

For more information, please contact Andrea Hornby on 01727 831121 or email andrea.hornby@sick.co.uk.

www.sick.co.uk