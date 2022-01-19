Sign up to government-funded HGV driver training while places remain

Hundreds more places available for lapsed HGV drivers and those looking to upskill

Consortium keen to attract underrepresented groups including women, ethnic minorities and younger applicants

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC, is urging candidates to apply for its Government-funded HGV driver training courses, with places expected to fill up soon. The Driver Academy Group comprises workforce solutions group Manpower and trade body Logistics UK, alongside HGVC.

Since launching the scheme last month, the Driver Academy Group has received more than 6,200 applications for its HGV driver training schemes as part of the Government’s Skills Bootcamps.

The Group has now offered contracts to hundreds of trainees and is urging anyone interested to apply while places remain. Hundreds more places are available for lapsed drivers, those with a HGV license who last drove five to ten years ago, for its refresher courses.

There are also hundreds of places available for existing drivers looking to upskill. Existing drivers can train to drive dangerous goods vehicles, gaining an ADR license, or to move from driving a rigid to articulated lorry, gaining a category C + E license.

The Driver Academy Group is also particularly keen to attract underrepresented groups, such as women, those from ethnic minorities, and younger drivers, in addition to longer term unemployed and ex-offenders. Candidates can apply at www.hgv.academy.

James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “We’ve received an incredible number of applications for our HGV driver training schemes, demonstrating the interest in HGV driving. Funding is often a major barrier for those looking to become HGV drivers. It can also put off those wanting to return to driving or those looking to level up their skills to drive dangerous good vechicles or articulated lorries. With salaries for HGV drivers at an all-time high, now is the time for those interested in an HGV driving career, or returning to it, to apply while places remain.”

The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are flexible courses of up to 16 weeks, giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with a local employer. The Department for Education funding addresses one of the major barriers to entry for aspiring HGV drivers: cost.

The Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving are open to anyone with a car license aged 19 and over. All successful applicates will be booked onto courses as soon as there is availability in order to get them into a new driving job as quickly as possible. The training courses are available at 60 locations across the country. Qualified drivers could secure starting salaries of up to £40,000, or more for those driving dangerous goods.

The Government-funded training is provided via nine pathways. Courses range from novice drivers looking to gain their HGV licence, to refresher courses for last drove five or 10 years ago. and upgrades for current licence holders.

The Skills Bootcamps are part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, helping everyone gain skills for life. The scheme is funded by the Department for Education, which completed a competitive tender process to appoint training providers.