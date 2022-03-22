Site safety people plant interface management at Futureworx 2022

New technologies improve detection capabilities – at Futureworx a number of exhibitors will be demonstrating a range of advancements in object and people detection…

Advancements in sensors and other components used in various types of safety systems are improving the detection capabilities and alerting machine operators when there may be a person, animal or inanimate object in their path. This capability will be particularly important as machines become more automated because they will need to be able to distinguish their surroundings and know they are travelling a safe route.

Spillard Safety Systems is showing its award-winning cloud platform captures, processes, and learns from an equally innovative video telematics system. With real-time video and analytics from multiple cameras over a fleet of vehicles simultaneously, Spillard says, you will never miss a thing ever.

A Deep Learning Human Detection System will also feature on the Spillard stand. With this system, you will only detect the human form, removing hazards such as lampposts, railings, dustbins etc. often identified by more basic detection models.

Xwatch Safety Solutions is launching a new safety system and showing the latest machines from Sany fitted with Xwatch technology. The company has also teamed up with Plantforce Rentals who is revealing its ‘Cancer Research’ Charity machine, an SK85 Kobelco fitted with an Xwatch XW4 height and slew restrictor, all proceeds from the hire of this machine will be donated to Cancer Research.

Plantforce Rentals is also bringing the latest hybrid and semi-autonomous machines from Kobelco, also kitted out with Xwatch and Leica technology, in addition to bringing its state of the art simulator to promote advanced operator training and invite guests to experience machine technology. Plantforce will also be linking live to a connected work site.

FTC Group has developed a Pedestrian Detection Camera system and will showcase this at Futureworx. Many construction and plant companies are already using the system in the field with FTC Group seeing a huge increase in demand, FTC Group’s BDM Sean Hamill states ‘We are working with companies across the board, who see the clear benefits of such a system fitted to their assets in the field and also from new straight off the line from their OEM, our system works on any brand and type of machine and delivers instant Health and Safety improvements across the board’.

Plantforce Rentals will also showcase the system on its stand following recent positive trials on the hire company’s plant.

GKD Technologies in partnership with SiteZone Safety will be launching the first phase of its cloud-based, connected platform, SafetyZone at FutureWorx 2022. With a ‘best-in-class approach’, SafetyZone will bring together advanced health and safety technologies to deliver actionable insights making it the first of its kind in the industry. This initial phase sees the integration of SiteZone a leading proximity warning system, with a roadmap for 2022 which enables SafetyZone to incorporate an ecosystem of innovative safety solutions.

Safety Shield Global has also confirmed its attendance and will be giving live demonstrations of the latest innovations in semi-autonomous plant solutions and collision avoidance and how these innovations will work in collaboration with existing site safety procedures and reduce collisions on site.

There will also be live interactions with the plant through the Safety Shield Vue data portal and the team will demonstrate how the data analytics and event video capture is changing behaviour on-site associated with people and plant interface.

The event will showcase the most enhanced AI collision avoidance technology and behavioural management systems for construction sites of the future.

MDiG will be showcasing the Leica MC1 machine control system which is a revolutionising software platform for all machine control solutions and applications. The Leica MC1 is the one-for-all software solution platform to guide and automate all heavy construction machines. The Xwatch and Leica MC1 systems have recently been integrated to provide safety for the operator.

The conference programme is taking place on day two of the event, 31st of March and speakers confirmed are from, Hexagon, Skanska, Costain, MachineMax and many more. The conference will also investigate future fuels where there will be a panel of experts discussing how to power the machines of the future. Visit www.futureworx.uk for the full programme of events.

Registration is now open for day two (31st March) of the event – for the conference and exhibition Showcase please visit www.futureworx.uk/rsvp and enter the code FWXG22. Places are limited and space is filling up fast.