SmartFreight and Sysco partner up in dynamic collaboration

SmartFreight and Irish Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner, Sysco Software Solutions have cemented a partnership that offers the best of both worlds – the very latest in shipping optimisation integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

Partnering with shipping software specialist SmartFreight is productive for businesses like Sysco and its industry customers by offering single point access to over 650 different carriers across the world, including the UK’s top providers such as Royal Mail and DPD. Pushing massive numbers of shipments through a completely automated system improves overall efficiency.

SmartFreight’s Carrier Management Solution (CMS) saves businesses time, manual labour and costs – freeing up staff from repetitive jobs like retyping orders allows them to perform other more productive tasks, resulting in a reduction of potentially costly human errors.

Sysco’s customers, such as Decora Blinds, the Gardiner Group and Germinal Holdings, have identified the benefits that SmartFreight can offer by integrating the platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, ensuring that their consignments are being sent in the most efficient manner. Using the cheapest service, the fastest route or the transport provider with the lowest CO2 footprint, in addition to their own business rules, means that these shippers are now dispatching through their preferred carrier each and every time.

Another advantage of SmartFreight’s CMS is that it offers consolidated tracking solutions which is great for businesses selling across an almost infinite number of market sectors – and for their customers’ experience. Branded emails are generated to advise the customer of impending delivery. A hyperlink takes the customer to a tracking portal, which enables senders to extend their brand beyond the sale. So, whatever the last mile carrier being used to deliver the goods the customer will always have the same harmonised experience and the sender brand is in front of the customer more frequently.

Ultimately partnering with SmartFreight highlights that streamlining the dispatch operation using the latest shipping integration technology gives businesses a competitive edge, especially when managing high volume deliveries via multiple carriers.

Gavin Warwick, SmartFreight’s Partnership Manager Ireland, said: “CMS in conjunction with ERP is ideal for businesses using more than one transport provider and wanting to move over from a manual or semi-automated shipping booking system. As proven by Sysco’s customers, the consumer and sender experience is significantly enhanced with improved transparency and accountability all round.”

Sysco’s Dynamics 365 Commercial Lead, Tony Brown, added: “Integrating SmartFreight’s shipping software with our Microsoft Dynamics solutions will help our customers eradicate repetitive data entry, improve the speed of deliveries, increase employee productivity and enhance the visibility of all sales deliveries across their business.”

For more information on SmartFreight’s pioneering shipping solutions visit www.smartfreight.com.

To check out Microsoft Dynamics partner Sysco visit www.sysco-software.com.