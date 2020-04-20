Smurfit Kappa helps Bidfood support 1.5 million vulnerable UK residents

Smurfit Kappa has been selected by food service provider Bidfood to facilitate its packaging requirements following the UK Government’s recent agreement to send food parcels to 1.5 million vulnerable people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those identified as vulnerable, who have registered for a care package online, have already begun to receive the parcels, which contain 20 essential items including pasta, fresh / tinned fruit, milk and bread as well as items such as toilet rolls and shower gel.

A full dedicated team within the Smurfit Kappa Yate corrugated plant, supported by the Smurfit Kappa paper division and Downton Logistics, rose to the challenge to ensure Bidfood’s needs were met promptly. An impressive turnaround time of just three days was achieved, from enquiry to delivery, into nine Bidfood depots.

The first deliveries of the food parcels have had an overwhelmingly positive response. For the majority of the recipients, the knock at the door by the friendly delivery driver is the first social interaction they’ve had in days.

The effort by all at Smurfit Kappa Yate has been well received by Bidfood. Richard Ranby, Director of Procurement & Property at Bidfood, said: “During this national crisis, we’ve been delighted with the support that Smurfit Kappa have provided in turning around essential supply boxes so rapidly for the Government’s local supply scheme, which has been crucial in our efforts to feed hundreds of thousands who are extremely vulnerable, and in isolation.

“We’ve all had to work closely together to move at pace to mobilise what has been the biggest effort of its kind since the Second World War.”

In these unprecedented times it is a testament to the employees of Smurfit Kappa and other critical suppliers who are working tirelessly to ensure the needs of the nation are met.