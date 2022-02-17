Smurfit Kappa recognised as top sustainability performer by Sustainalytics

Smurfit Kappa has been recognised as a top ESG performer by leading research and analytics company Sustainalytics. Following analysis of more than 4,000 European-based companies, Smurfit Kappa was named a Regional Top Rated company and is ranked in the top 5 of the Paper Packaging category globally.

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a leading global independent ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies.

The ESG Regional Top Rated badge received by Smurfit Kappa covers the EMEA region and categorises Smurfit Kappa’s ESG risk rating as ‘low-risk’. The rating was determined by several factors including the company’s circular business model, financial strength and geography.

The ranking from Sustainalytics is the latest validation of Smurfit Kappa’s leadership in sustainability. In December, the company had its emissions reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which verified that Smurfit Kappa’s targets are consistent with targets required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In addition, Smurfit Kappa was also the first FTSE 100 company to receive 5 stars from “Support the Goals” in recognition of its support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and has leading performance across the MSCI and ISS ESG third party rating companies.

Commenting on the rating, Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa, said: “The top performer award from Sustainalytics builds on our well-established sustainability credentials and is another extremely positive development for Smurfit Kappa and all of our stakeholders.

“We have the most sustainable packaging solutions – made in an increasingly sustainable way – which is key to our customers’ sustainability agenda. We have incorporated key ESG objectives into the core of our strategy and throughout our operations. Sustainability is at the heart of all we do and how we think across our business, and it is great to see that our work in this space has been recognised by such a credible third party.”

Smurfit Kappa is a leader in the circular economy providing sustainable, renewable, recyclable and biodegradable paper-based packaging solutions to over 65,000 customers worldwide.

www.smurfitkappa.com