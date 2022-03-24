Smurfit Kappa’s eFlower portfolio helps eCommerce sales bloom

Smurfit Kappa’s eFlower portfolio is helping customers to capitalise on the growth in demand for eCommerce flower orders which emerged during the pandemic. The customisable portfolio includes nine sustainable packaging solutions ideal for shipping bouquets and potted plants.

One of the eFlower portfolio’s stand-out products is the WOW Bloom Box which creates a positive unboxing experience, alongside increased brand perception, making it the perfect eCommerce solution for online flower gifts.

The Letterboxable is, as the name suggests, a flower box that is slender enough to go through the letterbox. This, like the entire range of solutions, supports fast product delivery through increased packing efficiency whether the process is handled internally or outsourced to a third party.

Horticultural, a city garden in Rome which developed an eCommerce channel for its flowers and plants during lockdown, has been using Smurfit Kappa’s eFlower Gift Pack to ensure that even the most fragile products reach their customers in perfect condition. Owner Marine Schneider said: “We realised that the plants often arrived at their destination damaged with the soil overturned. Smurfit Kappa found the right answer and designed the packaging that best suits our needs – versatile, functional and, above all, protective to guarantee delivery without surprises.”

Smurfit Kappa also collaborated with UK supermarket chain Waitrose to set up the packaging lines for its online specialist shops which provide flowers, wine and pet products. Waitrose’s premium brand identity was successfully represented in its new sustainable packaging which was launched ahead of its peak sales periods of Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Commenting on the new portfolio, Arco Berkenbosch, Vice President of Innovation and Development at Smurfit Kappa, said: “Flowers are becoming less event driven and more of a day-to-day treat. Our new eFlower product range offers exciting, innovative and sustainable packaging solutions that can be tailored to the specific needs of our customers.

“The portfolio provides full protection for the flowers and plants and a delightful unboxing experience for the recipient.”

