Solihull-based Whale Tankers turns recruitment drive to apprentices

Already in the midst of a major recruitment drive, one of the West Midlands’ most innovative and revered manufacturers – Solihull-based Whale Tankers – is reenergising its focus on its proven modern apprenticeship programme.

Having been forced to put a cessation on a scheme first launched in 2003 due to Covid last year, Whale Tankers – a leading manufacturer of liquid waste vacuum tankers and jetting equipment – is looking to appoint five apprentices in time for the new academic year starting in September. Open to candidates interested in training for a career in a modern production environment as a multi-skilled fitter/welder, the successful applicants will gain invaluable onsite and college-based expert training over a three-year period at Level 3.

Commenting on the new apprenticeship opportunities, Whale Tankers’ Managing Director, Mark Warmington said: “The door is open to anyone excited about exploring what a career in manufacturing as a highly-skilled fitter/welder with Whale Tankers has to offer. In addition to being given the chance to work in a fast paced environment as an integral part of a production team focused on delivering the highest quality products on time, the opportunity to enjoy and benefit from real career progression is for the taking. To substantiate this, some 60% of our current supervisory team have all come through the apprenticeship scheme, hence why we have continued to invest in the programme year on year.”

Within the full time training programme (37.5hours per week), apprentices will become proficient in welding and fabrication in carbon and stainless steel used to build bespoke tankers, whilst working alongside and training with highly experienced members of staff. The position will also deliver a clear insight into understanding the process of building products from start to finish, not to mention the opportunity to gain experience in pneumatics, hydraulics and electrical systems.

And despite the uncertainty that many businesses have had to face since the emergence of Covid, Whale Tankers is well placed to build on its manufacturing heritage that today spans more than fifty years. Indeed Whale’s world class manufacturing facility located at Ravenshaw – adjacent to junction 5 off the M42 and where the apprentices will be based – is currently in the process of undergoing a major expansion and investment programme, Vision 22; the largest ever undertaken in its history.

As Mark Warmington concludes: “We have created a very special place to work at Ravenshaw, so it is an extremely exciting time for any new apprentices looking to join the Whale Tankers team. It certainly is an environment where the right candidates will have the opportunity to benefit from personal development and progression within the business.”

Full details of the apprenticeships, together with how to apply, can be found on Whale Tankers’ website – www.whale.co.uk/jobs. Prospective candidates can also email the company’s HR department direct at hr@whale.co.uk.