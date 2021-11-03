South West London recycling firm celebrates a milestone and strengthens mobile plant fleet

Hyundai Construction Europe recently dropped by Reston Waste Management in South West London to congratulate the waste recycling firm on celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year and also to take a first look at the company’s latest HL940A wheel loader in action.

Wimbledon-based Reston Waste purchased its first Hyundai machine three -years ago through the company’s mutual partnership with construction machinery specialists and official Hyundai dealership, Ernest Doe, based in Essex.

Due to the large volume of waste processing, where up to 75,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste is processed and recycled annually, the company needed a machine that could meet the toughest expectations of the plant operators and deliver the highest level of performance – the HL940A exceeded expectations and more…

Andrew Reston, Reston Waste managing director, was enjoying a well-deserved holiday when HCEE visited, however, Josh Bloomfield Reston, who is Reston Waste’s Transfer Station Manager and Andrew’s son hosted the visit.

Josh said, “We have had machines from other manufacturers but since moving to Hyundai we find the brand to be robust and a very reliable machine, with little or no down time – which is what you need in the waste environment. The machines work long hours with two shifts per day – so there’s no time for an unpredictable machine.”

Josh added, “The new HL940A loading shovel is an excellent machine – it’s also fuel-efficient another positive when working long hours. Ernest Doe offers an excellent service – we really cannot fault them, particularly Scott Hamilton..”

The new HL940A Hyundai is powered by a stage V Cummins engine and delivers substantial performance gains. The machine comes equipped with an integrated onboard auto weighing system, accurate to within plus or minus 1%. It also benefits from improved accessibility to the sealed engine room with a tilt-back hood which allows for easy cleaning and maintenance. The engine compartment was designed to prevent any possibility of fire due to contamination which is perfect for operating in a waste environment.

Reston Waste Management’s new HL409A machine was ordered with extra features to cope with the harsh conditions of a waste recycling facility – these include – bolt-on demolition cab guards and front light and suppression guarding manufactured by Guard Engineering. A Fireward Automatic Dual-Agent Fire Suppression System was also specified. Another added safety feature is the AAVM camera which allows a full 360 view of outside the cab, which is essential when working in a potentially hazardous environment.

Reston Waste operates out of three depots in Wimbledon and has several plans for expansion, already a large player in the south London waste industry it operates a recovering facility (MRF), has over 100 staff, operates 45 varied waste vehicles and includes two 14-tonne Hyundai HX140LC excavators, two Hyundai HL940A wheeled loaders.

The company has confirmed that it will be investing in more Hyundai machines this year – watch this space for news!

For further details about Reston Waste visit https://www.restonwaste.co.uk/

To contact Ernest Doe visit https://www.ernestdoe.com/construction/