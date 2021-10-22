Sparck Technologies brings revolutionary fit-to-size packaging to Robotics & Automation 2021

Sparck Technologies, the new name for Packaging by Quadient, is to highlight its advanced CVP Everest and CVP Impack automated fit-to-size packaging systems at the Robotics & Automation show, 2nd – 3rd November 2021 – CBS Arena, Coventry (Stand 508).

With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single items, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack Packaging Systems offer automated solutions for e-commerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labour shortages and rising shipping costs. With installations in more than 13 countries, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill.

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Sparck Technologies in the UK, says: “Many ecommerce businesses are facing escalating challenges when it comes to building capacity within their fulfilment operations. This has become particularly acute this autumn with so many sectors now competing for finite labour resources, making it difficult for ecommerce businesses to plan for their Christmas peak season with any confidence. Our technology goes a long way to solving many of those issues and this show presents a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with those businesses on ways for driving productivity and performance in their packing and dispatch operations.”

Sparck Technologies’ award-winning CVP Everest and CVP Impack packaging systems have revolutionised dispatch packaging for some of the world’s largest retail and ecommerce businesses – offering reliability, speed and precision in producing eco-friendly, cost-efficient packages that win customer approval.

Sparck Technologies has its headquarters at the company’s production facility in Drachten, the Netherlands, where R&D, engineering services, marketing and sales operations are based. The company is established in markets in Europe, US and UK. Visit us on Stand 508.

More information on Sparck Technologies at https://sparcktechnologies.com