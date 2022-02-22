Sparck Technologies to show revolutionary ‘fit-to-size’ ecommerce packaging systems at IntraLogisteX 2022

Sparck Technologies (previously known as Packaging by Quadient), the automated packaging solutions specialist, will be highlighting its advanced ‘fit-to-size’ packaging machines at IntraLogisteX 2022, 29th – 30th March, CBS Arena, Coventry. Ecommerce businesses can find out how to save costs, reduce shipment volumes, and boost packaging performance by visiting stand 500.

With the capability to tailor-make up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single item orders, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack packaging systems offer automated solutions for ecommerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labour shortages and growing demands for sustainable packaging solutions. With installations across Europe, the US and Canada, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process – reducing package volumes by up to 50%, cutting cardboard usage by 30% and eliminating the need for void fill.

A new feature to be announced at the show is the ‘print-on-box’ facility, available with both the CVP Impack and CVP Everest models. Custom messages, logos and branding can be individually tailored for each and every package. The ability to print directly onto packages offers tremendous opportunities for enhanced branding and individualisation of the package, giving the customer a more personalised experience.

Sparck Technologies will also be unveiling a comprehensive suite of data products and analytical tools designed to help businesses understand and optimise packaging performance on their CVP machines – ranging from real-time monitoring to complete performance reporting.

Jo Bradley, Business Development Manager for Sparck Technologies in the UK, says: “E-commerce businesses are facing a ‘perfect storm’ of increasing order volumes coupled with fast-diminishing labour availability. Cost pressures too, along with mounting consumer concerns over excessive packaging and large voids around packed items, are leading to a significant rise in interest in automated solutions that can boost productivity in despatch halls – particularly at peak. These future-focused businesses are looking for systems that can cut waste, reduce ‘shipped air’ in transport, and provide capacity for further expansion.”

