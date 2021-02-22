Spareparts-shop.co.uk delivers spare parts faster

Since 1 February, the Spareparts-shop.co.uk online shop, which specialises in spare parts for forklifts, pallet trucks, aerial work platforms and sweeping machines, has been supplying from stocks that are already in the UK. These deliveries are made by courier company DHL the next working day.

For several years now, Spareparts-shop.co.uk has been a brand-independent supplier of spare parts for numerous makes of vehicle and machinery to both repair shops and companies carrying out their own repairs. “As well as a wide range of spare parts and expert assistance, short delivery times are desirable to avoid unnecessary stoppage of work for our customers,” Marco Haakman (managing director) notes. “By adjusting our logistics system, we’ve been able to avoid delays with border controls so that our customers can continue to rely on fast delivery”.

The online shop, which has been active since 2014 and currently has 90,000 spare parts, has been supplying increasing numbers of customers in recent years. “It’s always nice to see customers that initially order a item such as a motor oil filter for their forklift from us coming back to us later on looking for any parts they need for more extensive repair work.” “Once our customers find out that we genuinely pay close attention to their repair work, no matter how big or small it is, they always return to us later on,” says Haakman.

For more information on Spareparts-shop.co.uk, please visit www.spareparts-shop.co.uk