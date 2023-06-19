Sparrow Recovery adds UK’s first 120 tonne Renault Trucks C520 recovery vehicle to fleet

Heavy vehicle recovery specialist, Sparrow Recovery, has added a Renault Trucks C520 8×4 to its 35-strong mixed fleet. Supplied by Thompson Commercials, this is the first 120 tonne Renault Trucks C520 recovery vehicle currently operating in the UK, and joins a Renault Trucks T520 tractor unit under a low loader and four Renault Trucks Master roadside service vans.

Dealer service together with the high quality of the Renault Trucks vehicle were quoted as the deciding factors for the new vehicle selection.

Fitted to a Falkom FAW 25000 ‘powerhouse’ wrecker recovery body with heavy recovery crane built in Holland, the new C520 works on heavy recovery for blue-chip contracts across Yorkshire and Europe.

James Sparrow, Company Director explains why they opted for Renault Trucks: “We operate a fleet of heavy recovery vehicles and work with some highly demanding customers, so we only ever buy the best quality equipment. For this vehicle we wanted a high-power 4-axle with a large GTW, strong running gear and a nice cab. The Renault truck fits the bill perfectly it has top-spec equipment with many additional extras making it a high quality, very prestigious unit with a high residual value.”

The new C520 comes with an Optidriver Xtended ATO 2613F gearbox which has been reinforced for heavy duty use (XTREM) with automatic clutch providing maximum torque of 2550Nm and 13-speed including 1 forward crawler gear, 5 reverse gears including 1 extra short ratio.

Optional extras include rear air suspension with 8 bellows, for a smoother and shock-free ride, steel bumper with heavy duty towing pin for good ground clearance at the front, step lighting, front fog lights, Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels and 4-point air-suspended ride height control system.

The sleeper cab has been specified with a host of optional extras for the driver including heated and ventilated luxury driver’s seat with adjustable lumber support and seat cushion extension, two driver’s armrests, “performance” lower bunk, “ultimate” leather steering wheel with cruise & telephone control, and Maxispace lockers for extra storage in the cab.

James Sparrow concludes: “The truck is being looked after in partnership with Thompson Commercials who we believe to be the very best dealership run by a genuine and highly professional team. Credit goes to Ellis Thorpe and Andy Cross for taking the time to understand our business and spec’ing the truck to our exacting requirements. The vehicle is spot on, we are delighted with it and we will be looking to add further Renault trucks to our fleet in the future.”

