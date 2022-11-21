Spartan Distribution Limited selects Renault Trucks for flagship vehicle

London-based Spartan Distribution Limited, has taken delivery of a Renault Trucks T480 6×2, supplied by Renault Trucks approved dealer, Allports Group, as its flagship vehicle.

The T480 with Deker Trailers Eco Max Double Dek trailer, was selected for its performance, spacious cab as well as Spartan Distribution’s relationship with the Renault Trucks dealer.

Spartan Distribution Director, Martin Barron, explains why they opted for Renault Trucks for their flagship vehicle: “We’ve been with a competitor manufacturer for many years so moving to Renault Trucks was a very big change for us. Our partnership with Allports has blossomed over 20 years so when they suggested I go and have a look at the T480, I was sold! They are amazing; roomy, good-looking trucks and our night driver in particular loves them.”

Martin continues: “We’ve now got seven Renault Trucks on our fleet, including three 44 tonne tractor units (T480s and T460s), a 12 tonne D rigid and three Renault Trucks Master CitiLoader vans, all supplied by Allports. It’s been a big shift to move to a new manufacturer and around 50% of our fleet is now Renault Trucks, but the vehicles have been worth their weight in gold.”

The new T480 is working on same-day contracts and is double-shifted, every day, trunking for The Pallet Network at night and daytime deliveries in London.

“Our trucks are workhorses, and the Renault trucks handle everything we throw at them,” says Martin.

The new 13 litre T480 comes with Optidriver gearbox, Fuel Eco Pack, Comfort Pack, luxury heated and vented driver’s seat, multimedia screen with Roadpad + camera input, Optivision subscription, LED rear lights, cab 4-point air suspension, full air kit, emergency application of parking brake as well as 3 HD cameras with full HD recording system supplied with live viewing capability and Turnsafe with audible LH alarm.

“I go out in the vehicles myself; I learnt and passed my test in a Renault truck and I find them so easy to drive. The fuel consumption has been impressive too – the competitor manufacturer’s vehicle was getting 8.7mpg and the Renault truck is getting 9.9mpg. With fuel prices the way they are, this gives us a considerable saving over the year. We have been delighted with the switch to Renault Trucks,” concludes Martin.

