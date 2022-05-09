Specialised Groundcare maximises efficiencies with Mecalac 8MCR

When it came to investing in new plant equipment to support increasing customer demand, Specialised Groundcare Ltd purchased a Mecalac 8MCR crawler skid-excavator from dealer NCD Equipment. Already operational on job sites across the East Midlands, the new addition is helping the team to streamline efficiencies and maximise productivity.

Based in Loughborough, Leicestershire, Specialised Groundcare Ltd is a contracting firm with expertise in agricultural, horticultural, ground care and landscaping work. From site clearances and forestry, to landscaping, maintenance, groundworks and fencing, the company’s highly skilled team prides itself on delivering above and beyond customer expectations.

With accuracy, efficiency and quality considered key to maximising client satisfaction, Specialised Groundcare boasts an extensive fleet of state-of-the-art compact machinery. Each unit is custom-specified, bespoke liveried and expertly maintained to ensure faultless operation. Director Max Pickerill is committed to keeping the fleet in optimum working order, as well as staying one step ahead of the competition by investing in the latest – and best – plant solutions available.

Renowned for attention to detail and unmatched expertise, demand for the company’s services have continued to increase over the past few years. When it came to investing in new equipment to help meet this increasing interest, Max looked towards Mecalac’s latest range for an innovative solution.

He explains: “I first saw the Mecalac MCR range at the Plantworx exhibition a few years ago. The innovative design and unique capabilities seemed to fit in perfectly with our service offerings. However, when COVID-19 hit, we didn’t know how the pandemic would impact our workload, so we held back making a decision.

“Thankfully, we were busier than ever so this reignited our plan to purchase a Mecalac excavator, despite the recent global disruptions. We therefore approached Nick Dinsdale at NCD Equipment, who really is an expert when it comes to Mecalac excavators, to discuss our options.

“We were torn between the 8MCR and 10MCR, but thought the compact dimensions of the eight-tonne machine could offer unbeatable flexibility. Rather than a standard model, we custom-specified the unit to suit our exacting requirements. From a custom tiltrotator and additional LED lights, to a bespoke branded livery wrap, we made sure the new model would stand out from the crowd as well as tick every box for our operators.

“While crawler skid-excavators are quite rare in the UK, I think that contractors are missing an opportunity. In the case of Specialised Groundcare, we work regularly on trackway improvements in woodlands. Typically, you’d need an eight-tonne excavator and 100hp skid steer to effectively deliver projects for most of our customers – a hefty price tag to purchase and run two machines.

“With the 8MCR, it can do the job of both. As well as tracking around at speed, we can dig, load, level out, move excess and then add the tiltrotator back on for grading. Rather than two people, we only need one. What’s more, you don’t have to keep getting in and out of the machine.

“For our really big jobs, we can load up a large skid steer, seven-tonne excavator and the MCR onto a flatbed trailer – plus all the attachments needed. From a cost perspective, we’re saving even more money and getting the job done faster for our customers. It just makes sense.”

With 70 hours on the clock, Max has already been hugely impressed with the MCR’s performance. He added: “The comfort is great, visibility is 360˚ and serviceability is easy thanks to access from the ground. Little added extras like fast refuelling and large service panels show that Mecalac has really thought about added value – it shows in the performance of the machine.

“I’d recommend more contractors to consider the MCR range – it takes a bit of getting used to and approaching the job in a different way, but the flexibility, reliability, efficiencies and productivity improvements simply can’t be matched.”

Nick Dinsdale, Founder and Managing Director of NCD Equipment, added: “Mecalac excavators are a real crowd pleaser. As well as blending stylish design with innovative technology, they offer something completely different to the rest of the excavator market. When operators test them out, they’re always amazed by what can be achieved by one machine. Yes, it takes a little lateral thinking to make the most of the design, but once you’ve got the hang of it, you simply won’t look back.

“I’m delighted that Max is already enjoying the productivity benefits of the 8MCR. His business is the perfect example of applications where a Mecalac excavator can really come into its own. I hope that the added flexibility and efficiency will help to support the company’s ongoing expansion.”

For more information about the MCR excavator range, Mecalac’s wider compact equipment portfolio, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en.