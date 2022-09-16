Specialist Project Logistics boosts delivery service growth with BigChange

Specialist Project Logistics (SPL), a specialist transport and delivery service for high value items, has achieved a 40 per cent growth in business since implementing the latest delivery management technology from BigChange. The cloud-based platform has allowed SPL to transform its delivery operation with end-to-end digital workflows reducing costs and improving communications.

SPL drivers armed with tablets have access to delivery details and the flow of real-time information between field and office, including POD, complete with photographs and time / date stamps and continuously updated ETAs ensures the client is kept informed. The fully integrated CRM ensures every opportunity is managed to its full potential, helping the business secure more work, whilst automated scheduling is improving the efficiency of the mobile workforce by up to 50 per cent.

“Prior to BigChange we were completely paper based which meant vital information was not accessible and the operation was not scalable,” commented Phil Dixon, Commercial Director at Specialist Project Logistics. “The intelligent scheduling means we can do more work with the same resource and the real-time tracking and updates mean we can respond to changes as they occur and keep the customer informed.”

SPL is based just outside of Doncaster with easy access to the motorway network allowing them to provide a bespoke delivery service across mainland UK. Operating a mixed fleet of trucks and vans, SPL specialises in the transport of high-end white goods ensuring equipment is delivered in situ. Working alongside its sister companies General Catering Services and Jeros UK, for high street names such as J D Wetherspoons, Co-Op and Five Guys, SPL offers a complete solution including warehousing and consolidation, unpacking and positioning, and removal and disposal.

BigChange job management platform, which incorporates customer relationship management (CRM), job scheduling, live tracking, resource management, job finance and business intelligence, in one simple to use and easy to integrate platform, has transformed service delivery for SPL. Using the CRM to log enquiries provides intelligence for the management team for business development and ensures consistency of information once work is won.

“BigChange is like one big encyclopaedia for our business,” Dixon continued, “When the pressure is on and multiple plates are spinning BigChange is a steady hand ensuring nothing gets dropped!

“BigChange is easy to use – even for the least techy person, and the support from the BigChange team is excellent.”

