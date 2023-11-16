Specially designed lighting from TYRI in Valtra’s new S-series “The Boss”

Valtra has launched the sixth generation of the S Series, nicknamed “The Boss”. This powerful tractor’s eye-catching design enhances performance whilst creating a strong brand identity and desirability. The specially designed lighting from TYRI is one of the design elements that really makes “The Boss” stand out, combining driving lights, DRLs (Day Running Light), and integrated work lights all within one single unit.

Valtra’s sixth-generation S Series combines form and function using a modern and dynamic design language. The sleek curvature of the bonnet provides exceptionally good forward visibility, and the S Series is the first in the industry to feature a fully integrated light unit, incorporating state-of-the-art LED main/low beam, with LED daytime running lights and LED front work lights.

In order to develop this integrated front-lighting unit for Valtra, TYRI had to involve the entire company’s lighting expertise. The specification from Valtra was clear, expectations were high, and the result was impressive according to Valtra themselves.

“The result was an unprecedentedly high level of light output, which gives our sixth generation of the S Series a very distinctive look,” says Kimmo Wihinen, Valtra’s Head of Industrial Design and User Experience.

For TYRI, it was a prestigious assignment to develop the lighting for the new S Series from Valtra, and developing an approved driving light according to the existing requirements specification was challenging. The development work took almost two years.

“It was a really exciting challenge where the entire company collaborated to create the best possible lighting without compromising on design and user experience. There were many challenges, including avoiding glare on the hood from the work lights. By crossing the light beams from the lighting on the roof, we succeeded in this, and we are very proud of how the final delivery turned out,” says Anders Wärnman, Sales Manager at TYRI Sweden.

In the Unlimited version of Valtra’s S-Series, TYRI’s intelligent lighting system INTELLilight is also available as an option.

