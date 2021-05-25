Sponsorship deals put Walker in the fast lane

Walker Logistics – the online fulfilment and logistics solutions specialist – has announced that it will be sponsoring two of the drivers competing in this year’s British Touring Car Championship.

Gordon Shedden and Aron Taylor-Smith, who drive for Team Dynamics and Team Hard respectively, will display Walker Logistics’ corporate logo and other branding on their cars as well as their crash helmets and overalls during every race in the Championship season.

Charlie Walker, Walker Logistics’ head of marketing, commented: “The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) is one of the best-loved, most illustrious and famous motor racing championships in the world. It attracts and captivates millions of fans and only Formula One and America’s NASCAR stock car series have larger followings. We can’t wait to see Gordon and Aron competing for the championship this year and wish both drivers every success.”

He added: “From a business perspective, the BTCC is the perfect platform for sponsors to raise their profiles and reputations. With free-to-air coverage of the entire season broadcast live on the ITV network it has obvious appeal to companies seeking brand exposure.”

Gordon Shedden said: ““Walker Logistics have an attention to detail and desire to be the best, and fastest, all the time, every time! Exactly the same mentality as myself and Team Dynamics! We both strive to be the best and use the most up to date processes to ensure we leave no stone unturned.”

Aron Taylor-Smith added: “This is my first season flying the Walker Logistics flag as part of my BTCC campaign and I am delighted to be part of the team. What I love about everyone at Walker is their genuine passion for motorsport. They are motivated, driven and hungry to be the best in their industry and that’s why I feel we are a perfect fit for each other.”

Based in Berkshire, Walker Logistics delivers a range of logistics and order fulfillment services to a diverse client base. The company is growing rapidly and recently announced plans for a multi-million pound expansion of its storage hub that will increase its capacity by 60 per cent.