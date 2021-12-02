S&S Distribution partners with Nourish Community Foodbank

Tonbridge-based S&S Distribution is partnering with Nourish Community Foodbank to support its 12 Days of Christmas campaign designed to bring some Christmas cheer to the thousands of vulnerable families it supports in the region.

The campaign, which launches on December 1st, is calling on the local public and businesses to donate one item per day ranging from tinned tomatoes and long-life juice to gravy, long life milk and a Christmas treat.

S&S Distribution, which has also appointed Nourish as its Charity of the Year – a first for the company, has hit the ground running with the installation of a collection pod at its Vale Road site to take donations and will also be asking its collection and delivery drivers to collect donations from customers throughout the regions it serves.

Plans are also in place to provide ongoing support which will include fundraising activities as well as providing volunteers to help pack food boxes.

The Nourish Community Foodbank was founded in 2012 by Olga Johnson who saw a need to develop a regular source of healthy food to support households who couldn’t afford it.

Since its formation, Nourish has grown exponentially and today plays a vital role in supporting the local community across the borough of Tunbridge Wells and South Tonbridge.

In the last year alone demand for its services increased by a staggering 45% and saw Nourish helping over 10,000 people and providing over 91,000 meals.

Claire Champneys, Commercial Manager of S&S Distribution commented: “Nourish Community Food Bank serves as a lifeline to so many families in our region and we are delighted to be supporting them as they continue to struggle to meet the ever-increasing demands.

“The statistics speak for themselves. Out of the families and individuals Nourish serves, 48% are children under 18, one in ten are either ill or have had an accident, one in 7 are victims of domestic violence and it is estimated that one in five children in our region live in poverty.

“These are just heart wrenching figures and we plan to do our utmost to provide as much support to them as possible.”

Established 53 years ago – S&S Distribution employs 90 staff, including 50 drivers, recently announced plans to extend its presence in the South East and is ideally placed to support Nourish Community Food Bank.

Dawn Stanford, Operations Director at Nourish Community Foodbank, pictured adds: “We are delighted that S&S Distribution have appointed us as their very first charity of the year. In addition, we are so grateful for their support over the busy Christmas period ahead. We couldn’t do what we do without the help of our local community and S&S Distribution have taken us to their hearts and we look forward to finding out about their fundraising initiatives over the next 12 months.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the 12 days of Christmas campaign can drop their 12 items off at Nourish’s pop up shop at Royal Victoria Place on Sat 11 – Sun 12 December 10am – 4pm.