Standard Arabia Inspection visits LEEA’s HQ in Huntingdon.

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) welcomed Standard Arabia Inspection Co Ltd, based in Al Jubail, Kingdom of Saudia Arabia, to its Huntingdon office on 21 October 2022. During their business trip to the UK, Mohammed Imthiyaz, Manager – Operations, and Aldin Mathew, Business Development Manager, of the company were greeted at LEEA’s HQ by the Association’s Deputy CEO Andrew Wright and Training Manager David Thomson.

LEEA has pledged its support for Standard Arabia’s initiative to hold an Annual Meeting in Saudi Arabia during January/February 2023 to raise awareness of duty holder responsibilities and promote safer working practices in the region.

Andrew Wright said: “LEEA welcomes any opportunity to promote our vision of lifting and height safety industries that have eliminated accidents, injuries and fatalities. This is also an excellent opportunity for LEEA to present to our regional members’ stakeholders and promote the professional, gold-standard services that our members are able to provide to the sector.”

Aldin and Mohammed were interested to see how the new LEEA Academy 2.0 training suite was progressing while receiving a demonstration of LEEA’s state-of-the-art Zoom training delivery workshops and new TEAM Card technology.

Andrew Wright added: “Our thanks to Aldin and Mohammed for taking their time to visit us. We look forward to supporting your event next year.”

www.leeaint.com