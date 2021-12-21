Standards of van safety soar thanks to Logistics UK’s Van Excellence scheme

More than 100 businesses and local authorities are now operating their vans to the highest standards of safety, compliance and efficiency, thanks to Van Excellence, a scheme administered by Logistics UK. Celebrating almost 12 years of the scheme’s operation, Logistics UK is pleased to announce 2021 was another successful year with a vast array of companies achieving Van Excellence recognition, including Wayfair, DHL International, Greggs, NHS Blood and Transplant; South East Water has retained its certificate for six years running now.

The Van Excellence scheme provides operators with the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to safer, more efficient and sustainable van fleets by passing a series of tests. The scheme is sponsored by Logistics UK’s Van Gold Partners: AA, Bott, Brigade, Hertz, Lex Autolease, Quartix and TVL.

Kevin Green, Marketing and Communications Director at Logistics UK, comments: “Logistics UK started the Van Excellence scheme in 2010 with the intention of professionalising van driving; 12 years later, we are so pleased that the scheme continues to go from strength to strength, with close to 100 certified companies now in operation. Whether a business or local authority is operating a fleet of thousands or small fleet of one or two, the need for compliance and safety remains the same.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors – AA, Bott, Brigade, Hertz, Lex Autolease, Quartix and TVL – for their incredible support; their input over the years has been vital to the ongoing success of the scheme.”

In addition to the Van Excellence scheme, Logistics UK’s van offering includes a busy programme of events and the Vans Policy Working Group, which provides a vital mouthpiece for the industry with government, regulators and other stakeholders and a platform to communicate and debate the issues the van market is facing.

For more information on Logistics UK’s work in the vans market, and how you can get involved, please visit www.logistics.org.uk/vans