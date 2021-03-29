Statement on government announcement on testing for drivers and other logistics workers on arrival in the UK

Responding to the recent announcement that logistics drivers, air crews and rail workers are to be tested for COVID19 on their arrival to the UK from France, Sarah Laouadi, European Policy Manager at Logistics UK said: “It is vitally important to protect the UK and it’s highly interconnected supply chain from the threat of new Covid19 variants, and the nation as a whole. Rapid testing of drivers on arrival in the UK will provide additional confidence that businesses can be supplied safely.

“However, it is worth remembering that drivers are, by the nature of their jobs and thanks to contactless delivery procedures, a very low risk category – as has been borne out by the testing carried out on drivers since the start of the pandemic where only 0.1% of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Any testing regime must be proportionate and not discriminate against those who are tasked with keeping British businesses and consumers stocked with the goods and services they need. We would urge the government to maintain a watching brief on the testing regime to ensure it remains appropriate and reacts to the situation on the ground.”

