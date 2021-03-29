RUD GRIPS
Carlton Forest for Warehousing, Distribution and Logistics
Post a Story on Materials Handling World
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
STATEMENT ON GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TESTING FOR DRIVERS

Statement on government announcement on testing for drivers and other logistics workers on arrival in the UK

MHWmagazine 15 hours ago Safety at Work, Supply Chain, World

Responding to the recent announcement that logistics drivers, air crews and rail workers are to be tested for COVID19 on their arrival to the UK from France, Sarah Laouadi, European Policy Manager at Logistics UK said: “It is vitally important to protect the UK and it’s highly interconnected supply chain from the threat of new Covid19 variants, and the nation as a whole. Rapid testing of drivers on arrival in the UK will provide additional confidence that businesses can be supplied safely.

“However, it is worth remembering that drivers are, by the nature of their jobs and thanks to contactless delivery procedures, a very low risk category – as has been borne out by the testing carried out on drivers since the start of the pandemic where only 0.1% of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Any testing regime must be proportionate and not discriminate against those who are tasked with keeping British businesses and consumers stocked with the goods and services they need. We would urge the government to maintain a watching brief on the testing regime to ensure it remains appropriate and reacts to the situation on the ground.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk

Tags

Check Also

Wide variety of industries saw an increase in start-ups in 2020

Road Freight and Construction Among Most Popular Start-Ups of 2020

While the past year impacted industries across the world, it did not mean the end …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved