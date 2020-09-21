Stertil’s Retro Dock accommodates Multi Deck Vehicles

By converting a series of existing loading bays with the installation of its innovative Retro Dock, Stertil Dock Products has enabled a leading high street retailer to load and unload multi deck vehicles.

During construction of a distribution centre some years ago, Stertil Dock Products installed a series of 58 loading bays, each featuring a conventional swing lip dock leveller. Following the retailer’s acquisition of the site, the company decided to allocate six of the bays for the loading and unloading of multi deck vehicles and trailers. As a result, Stertil was appointed to convert the bays with the installation of its popular Retro Dock.

The novel design of the Retro Dock system eliminates the need for any civil works to be carried out. Instead, by utilising the external skeletal frame of the dock leveller it replaces, the new platform and cylinder can be simply installed within the empty space. Each of the six docks now comprises a 6000kg capacity telescopic dock leveller, type XF 30-20, plus a WIS 300 Series inflatable dock shelter, featuring an inflatable head curtain to accommodate a wide range of vehicles from 7.5 tonne rigid lorries through to 4.8 metre-high double-deck trailers, and a set of highly durable PE dock bumpers. Finally, to ensure the safe movement of vehicles, Stertil Dock Products installed ultra-bright LED traffic lights at all of the 58 loading bays.

Andy Georgiou, General Manager of Stertil Dock Products, is very pleased with the success of the company’s Retro Dock system. He says, “This project typifies the kind of installation we’re being increasingly asked to undertake. The existing loading bays were not designed to accommodate the latest generation of higher, multi deck vehicles and access to the upper level vehicle decks would have been impossible. Also, damage to the building, caused by reversing lorries, would have been unavoidable. That’s where the Retro Dock comes in. Quick to install and, because no civil works are required, it’s a proven cost-effective, reliable solution.”

