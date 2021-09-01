Stertil Koni 4-Post Lifts continue to support UK’s Emergency Services

For many years, Stertil Koni has been a trusted supplier of heavy-duty vehicle lifting equipment to the UK’s emergency services. Providing safe lifting capacities ranging from 5.5 tonnes up to a massive 60 tonnes, the company’s hydraulic 4-post lifts continue to represent a very popular choice.

Stertil Koni’s Compact range of 4-post lifts includes models ST4055 and ST4070 which offer respective capacities of 5.5 and 7 tonnes. All models feature an extremely low drive-on height of only 160mm which guarantees that vehicles with low ground clearance can be driven onto the lifts’ platforms without grounding. This low drive-on height also means that short drive-on ramps can be used thereby creating more space for vehicles to be moved within the workshop.

Thanks to the special design incorporating columns, cross-beams and tracks, the ST4055 and ST4070 models are very stable vehicle lifts. Also, with maximum space between the slim profile columns, there is ample room for the safe positioning of wide vehicles and unrestricted access for technicians when working on raised vehicles.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust relies on an installation of seven ST4070 4-post lifts to ensure safe and reliable operation during workshop activities on its mixed fleet of over 500 emergency vehicles and other ambulances used for the transportation of non-emergency patients.

In order to cope with the regular maintenance and servicing of the fleet, which includes the latest Mercedes Sprinter box van ambulances, the Trust’s existing vehicle lifts had to be replaced. After researching the equipment that suited its needs, the Trust put the project out to tender and Stertil Koni was awarded the contract.

The ST4070 has an adjustable descent speed as standard, making removal of engines and gearboxes easier and safer. It can also be used in combination with various optional accessories including jacking beams and axle stands.

Avon & Somerset Police is another ‘blue light’ service to opt for the 7 tonne capacity ST4070 4-post lift. Installed within a new workshop at Radstock in Somerset, the lift is used to simplify a range of activities including vehicle maintenance, repair and servicing.

Stertil Koni’s Mid range of 4-post hydraulic lifts includes the 12 tonne capacity ST4120. This model provides easily-controlled and unrestricted lifting heights up to 1.9 metres which is reached in 90 seconds. A range of adjustable width platforms is available in lengths from 4.5 metres up to 10 metres whilst an optional third platform may be specified for working on three-wheeled vehicles such as fork trucks.

To ensure versatility across the widest range of workshop sizes and types, the Stertil Koni ST4120 may be installed either surface-mounted or recessed. Furthermore, the lift’s unique design is crossbeam-free thereby enabling complete accessibility to the underside of raised vehicles. A selection of optional accessories is also available including anti-skid plates and air installation kits.

The Stertil Koni range of Ultra 4-post hydraulic lifts comprises two models – the ST4175 and the ST4250. These lifts offer respective lifting capacities of 17.5 tonnes and 25 tonnes. However, when used as a set of two in tandem, a maximum lifting capacity of 50 tonnes can be achieved.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service specified a total of nine Stertil Koni hydraulic vehicle lifts which included two ST4250 models. Supplied with 11.5 metres long platforms, these lifts feature a unique design that eliminates the need for crossbeams, ensuring unobstructed access for operatives and tools to both vehicles and the lift itself. This also means that users can choose the ideal working width to set up, depending on the type of vehicles to be serviced. The Stertil Koni ST4250 offers a maximum lift height of 1.9 metres which is achieved in just 72 seconds, making it one of the fastest heavy-duty vehicle lifts in the world.

Controlling the lift is made easy and safe for the user from the well-positioned control panel that can be used to programme a range of functions including lifting heights. Also, a numerical on board, self-diagnostic programme provides information about the system status at all times. The ST4250 is supplied complete with a full lighting kit and air-operated jacking beams for wheel-free maintenance.

Acclaimed for their reliability, long lifespan and high resale value, the Stertil Koni lifts are used by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to maintain and repair a wide range of vehicles including fire tenders, vans and cars.

