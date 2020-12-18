Steve Gooding named CILT(UK) President for 2021

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK (CILT(UK)) is pleased to announce that Steve Gooding FCILT, Director, RAC Foundation, will become the new President of the Institute for 2021. He will begin his one-year presidency at the start of the year. Alongside the board of directors and Vice-Presidents, Steve will promote CILT as the essential home for those involved in the movement of goods and people, and their associated supply chains.

Steve will build on the significant work of his predecessor, Paul Sainthouse, who helped steer the Institute through the coronavirus pandemic, supported the work on merging CILT(UK) and CILT International and led the Institute during its centenary year in 2019.

Commenting on his appointment, Steve said: “After several years serving as a Vice President of CILT, I have come to know the Institute well and I am honoured to be made President. 2021 looks set to be a year when the skills of CILT members will be tested to the full as we start to emerge from the Covid-19 crisis, and we exit the EU. I am keen to see CILT continue to support its members by promoting best practice, providing training and awarding qualifications to deliver on the Institute’s core mission to deliver professionalism in motion.”

Steve Gooding became Director of the RAC Foundation, a transport policy and research organisation in 2015. The Foundation explores economic, mobility, safety and environmental issues relating to motoring and road use. Steve was previously Director General at the Department for Transport, responsible for a wide range of issues relating to travel, roads, motoring and logistics, including management of the executive agencies that run driver and vehicle licensing and testing. In a long civil service career, he has worked on many, mostly transport-related, policy issues.

Kevin Richardson FCILT, Chief Executive, CILT(UK), welcomed the new President, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Steve Gooding as the new President of CILT(UK). Steve’s experience and expertise will help lead CILT into a new era, as we work to develop our professions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and promote the importance of this great profession. I look forward to working with him to ensure this Institute continues to grow in 2021 and beyond.”

