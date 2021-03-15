Stewarts of Tayside freshens up fleet with new Volvo FH Trucks

Fresh produce supplier Stewarts of Tayside has taken delivery of nine new Volvo FH 500 6×2 Globetrotter XL tractor units, including one FH with I-Save, the most fuel-efficient 44-tonner in Volvo’s range.

Supplied by Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland’s Transport Solutions Executive, Jonny Devlin, the FHs join a 30-strong fleet of Volvos and include both replacement vehicles and additions to support increasing customer demand.

Jim Winn, Transport Manager at Stewarts of Tayside, says: “The aftersales support we receive from Volvo is the best we’ve ever experienced, and why they remain our primary supplier. We get a great level of service from our local dealer and the team always goes above and beyond to look after us.

We knew we could rely on them yet again, as we extended and upgraded our fleet.”

All nine vehicles will be in operation seven days a week handling scheduled, long-distance, refrigerated haulage to supermarkets throughout the UK, covering around 160,000 km per annum.

“We’ve been looking to cut both our fuel costs and environmental footprint for some time and had heard positive things about the FH with I-Save,” explains Winn. “We choose vehicles that are going to be as efficient as possible for our line of work, so we’re excited to see the impact the I-Save model has. If it lives up to its reputation, then we will look to add more to the fleet the next time we upgrade.”

The FH with I-Save combines Volvo’s D13TC Euro-6 Step D engine with turbo-compounding, producing up to 300 Nm of extra torque, which means it requires less acceleration, and fuel, in steady motorway traffic. Other fuel-efficiency features include I-See predictive cruise control, which analyses and adapts to gradients in the road ahead and optimises gear shifting for long-haul work.

The other eight FHs benefit from Volvo’s D13K Euro-6 engine and I-Shift automated gearbox, producing up to 500 hp and 2,500 Nm of torque.

All the new vehicles feature Globetrotter XL cabs, together with the Drive Plus package for enhanced comfort, full leather seats and a 33-litre under-bunk fridge/freezer.

“Driver satisfaction is hugely important for us,” adds Winn. “Our team are big Volvo fans and always commenting on how well they handle. Between the driving experience and the in-cab comfort, we’re confident our drivers will be really pleased with the latest additions.”

The new trucks have been supplied with a Volvo Gold Contract repair and maintenance package.

This includes a 100% uptime promise and covers all preventive maintenance and truck repairs within the dealer network. All routine maintenance will take place at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland’s Perth depot.

Family-run Stewarts of Tayside specialises in the production, packing and distribution of fresh produce, primarily swede, strawberries and raspberries.