Stobart Energy unveils new CEO and board changes

Stobart Energy, the UK’s leading supplier of biomass fuel, is pleased to announce that it has appointed a new CEO and made a series of board changes.

The moves, which will see Richard Jenkins take the helm of the business, will strengthen the company as it enters a new decade. Richard, who has extensive experience in the Waste to Energy Sector, will join Stobart Energy on 1 June.

He has spent the last three years managing the Greater Manchester Waste contract, initially for Viridor and most recently for Suez. This is one of the largest waste contracts in the UK, with Richard responsible for managing more than one million tonnes of waste per annum.

He will be joined by a new Finance Director, Gareth Aylward, who will start work at Stobart Energy on 18 May, joining from Ornua Co-operative Limited where he worked in a number of senior finance roles in it’s Irish, China and UK businesses. Most recently Gareth was Finance Director of FJ Need (Foods) Ltd, part of Ornua’s European operations.

Gareth also has significant M&A experience to support the businesses’ growth aspirations.

Elsewhere, Alan Whitrow, who joined the business in June 2016, will formally be appointed to the Stobart Energy Board as Operations Director, while Gareth Vaughan continues in the role of Supply Chain Director, overseeing the business’ trading/procurement operations, transport and delivery of fuel to Stobart Energy’s customer’s plants.

Neil Spencer will also be appointed to the Executive Board as Commercial Director. Gareth, Alan and Neil will work hand-in-hand on a daily basis to drive performance across Stobart Energy, from initial waste sourcing and management to fuel sales into Customer’s Power Plants.

Ben Whawell, outgoing CEO of Stobart Energy, said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved in the significant success of Stobart Group since 2004 and to have had the opportunity to run the Energy Division for the last four years. I am very proud of what we have achieved.

“The next phase of growth is extremely exciting and a real opportunity for Richard and his new team to develop and fulfil their ambitions. I wish him and everyone else at Stobart Energy all the very best for the future.”

