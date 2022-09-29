Stoke transport firm & Palletways member under new ownership

A duo have invested in Berser International Cargo Services Limited, a well-established logistics firm in Stoke which is a member of Palletways in the UK and part of Imperial Logistics (Imperial).

Richard Harris, along with his business partner Mark Bigley, both of whom have extensive experience in the logistics industry, said Berser’s historically strong performance within the Palletways network, recent fleet investment which has helped develop its haulage operations and its top-performing operations and driver team were key factors in the acquisition.

Joint directors, Richard and Mark, said: “Berser is a steadfast company whose relationships with customers are built upon reliability and communication and we don’t plan on changing what works. Our team are the key to this and are what make the business what it is.

“We value our position within the haulage industry and recognise our responsibility to ensure we grow the business mindfully, working with sustainable and environmentally-aware suppliers and customers. This has already extended to training and development for team members, the introduction of IT systems to streamline our processes, thousands of pounds worth of investment in our premises and the appointment of a new commercial manager.”

They continue: “We’re committed in business growth in terms of pallet collections, local deliveries and haulage across the UK. We’ll continue to invest in our people and technology to provide even greater customer service, and to adapt to changing consumer buying patterns, whilst ensuring we remain competitive.”

The Newcastle-based firm currently employs 29 team members of which 22 are drivers and it covers ST and CW postcodes. Berser’s Leeds-based business which focuses on e-commerce fulfilment logistics is supporting the change.

