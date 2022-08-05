BITO is ready to welcome you at IMHX 2022

BITO Storage Systems, the UK’s leading storage solutions provider, will once again be exhibiting at IMHX, which takes place on 6-8 September 2022 at the NEC, Birmingham.

The company’s highly experienced team are looking forward to meeting visitors from key sectors including retail, manufacturing and logistics on Stand: 5B15. They will be keen to discuss visitors’ challenges and offer potential solutions, drawing on BITO’s lengthy experience working with a wide variety of companies, from SMEs to major well-known brand clients.

Engaging with BITO’s team of experts, visitors will see clearly how the company can match their requirements through creating innovative storage and highly productive order picking solutions from a comprehensive range of products manufactured by BITO in Germany. These include pallet racking, carton and pallet live systems, shelving, bins and containers, and the recently improved LEO Locative driverless transport system. To further provide a one-stop shop, BITO can provide supporting products such as mezzanines, warehouse trucks, signage and rack protection as part of a complete system.

In addition to explaining BITO’s successful approach to reducing its own environmental impact, BITO’s team can highlight sustainable intralogistics solutions that will assist companies in the increasingly important task of cutting emissions and demonstrating their sustainability credentials.

Edward Hutchison, Managing Director of BITO Storage Systems, said: “Organisations are seeking to drive operational efficiency to meet the challenges ahead in these unprecedented times. They will require innovative solutions that can only be generated through experience and expertise. They also need equipment of a quality they can depend on. Companies know their business best and often have their own great ideas for solutions to their particular issues. BITO is an expert in turning a client’s ideas into reality.”

He added: “The ability to see our equipment in our Nuneaton showroom, where solutions can also be tried, tested and refined, will help to contribute to a seamlessly integrated system. Our online store will rapidly fulfil orders from our broad range of stock housed in the warehouse to suit all kinds of smaller projects. For larger systems, BITO’s comprehensive product range and capabilities means customers gain from a single point of contact that guides a project from design and manufacture through to the installation and support. This ensures the passion and involvement at design stage is continued through to project planning and then execution to deliver a truly successful storage and order picking project.”

