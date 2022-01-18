Success continues with a new venture into the far eastern market for inotec

As a global supplier of premier specialist barcode and RFID identification solutions, inotec has offices and distribution partners throughout the world. To extend its international market reach in the far eastern markets inotec has recently opened an office in China in partnership with the Mikro Partner Group. The new office which is located in Chengdu is managed by General Manager, Mr Yuchen Cao, who represents inotec locally.

Commenting on the Chinese venture, David Stocker, Sales Manager at inotec’s UK headquarters said: “Inotec has over 30 years of experience in the supply of quality label and identification solutions to warehouse and logistics markets and the new Chinese investment signifies the company’s continued success and international growth.”

An extensive range for all environments

Inotec markets one of the world’s widest ranges of barcode and specialist labels. The label solutions engineered by inotec are utilised by many of the world’s leading companies. The range includes high definition laser-based photo-composed labels, labels for harsh environments, labels to withstand temperature extremes (from minus 40°C to +1,000°C), acids, solvents, abrasion, pressure, weathering and steam.

First-class solution and security guaranteed

Drawing on its technical background using the world’s most consistent and accurate printing processes, inotec guarantees the production of secure and readable labels. Inotec’s security of data and non-duplication is second to none. Its ISO9001:2000 products are 100% guaranteed to be scannable and all are rated as an ANSI class A read.

General Manager, Mr Yuchen Cao, said: “The Chengdu based office has enabled the supply of inotec’s first-class label solutions and comprehensive installation services to a new growing market of Chinese companies. The potential for the inotec brand in China is huge and I am looking forward to maximising the opportunities for this new venture.”

For more information please contact inotec UK on 01482 654466 or email info@inotec.co.uk.

www.inotec.co.uk