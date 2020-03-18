Success for AM Labels Limited at Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack show

AM Labels Limited (AML), a leading label printing machine specialist, label manufacturer, barcoding and software solution expert based in Northamptonshire, had outstanding success while exhibiting at this year’s Packaging Innovations, Label&Print and Empack show.

Packaging Innovations 2020, which took place at Birmingham’s NEC, played host to over 300 of the industry’s leading print and finishing manufacturers and suppliers from across the country. What’s more, many of the latest systems and technologies were showcased during the exhibition, spanning the full range of the print and label production processes, including design, branding and finishing.

On 26th and 27th February, AML demonstrated a wide range of products, most notably the Epson CW-C6500 Ae/Pe printers, which are the most recent additions to the company’s portfolio. With a handy 8ʺ print width, both printers are designed to provide a solution for short to medium label runs for end users requiring high quality, digital, full colour, custom labels on-demand. In addition, the printers can be flawlessly integrated into existing production lines and are ideal for those with print and apply systems.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited says: “Exhibitions are an extremely rewarding investment for our company, providing us with the opportunity to display and demonstrate our wide-ranging portfolio to both current and prospective customers. Packaging Innovations is an exhibition that showcases some of the industry’s most innovative technology, and as a result, was an ideal place for us to introduce our brand new range of Epson CW-C6500 Ae/Pe printers, as well as demonstrate the extensive variety of print and apply solutions that we offer”.

For more information on AM Labels Limited, please call the team on 01536 414 222 or visit https://amlabels.co.uk/