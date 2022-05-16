Success for AM Labels Limited at the Food & Drink Expo 2022

AM Labels Limited (AM Labels), an award-winning supplier of complete labelling solutions including manufacturing and warehouse automation, barcoding and RFID systems, experienced outstanding success while exhibiting at the Food & Drink Expo 2022. During the three-day event, AM Labels showcased a preview of the new Epson ColorWorks C4000 colour label printer and also hosted an exciting competition offering attendees the chance to win the new printer.

The Food & Drink Expo took place at Birmingham’s NEC from 25th to 27th April. The show played host to a range of food and drink industry professionals from multiple sectors, including grocery, wholesale, speciality retail, catering and manufacturing. One of the main attractions on AM Labels’ stand was the brand new Epson C4000 colour label printer. The company showcased the new printer during the Food & Drink Expo, demonstrating the production of high quality and vibrant labels via a tablet, thanks to its enhanced wireless connectivity option.

Visitors to AM Labels’ stand were invited to enter an exciting prize draw to be in with a chance of winning the new Epson C4000. Attendees entered their details via the tablet, while also submitting an answer to the following question: ‘How can the wireless capability of the C4000 help to improve and streamline your company’s labelling operations?’. A label with the entrant’s details was then printed by the C4000, subsequently entering them into the prize draw.

In addition to demonstrating a range of printers that can support businesses with their labelling requirements, including the Epson C6000 Series and the Primera LX610e colour label printer, the AM Labels team was also on hand during the Food & Drink Expo to provide advice to businesses regarding ingredient and allergen labelling regulations. AM Labels supplies a comprehensive variety of products to assist in creating high quality food and drink labels that are compliant with existing regulations, in addition to offering a selection of software packages, including bespoke, personalised solutions.

Brendon Bass, Sales and Marketing Manager, AM Labels Limited says: “Exhibiting at the Food & Drink Expo provided a fantastic opportunity for us to connect and engage with professionals in the food and drink industry. The new Epson C4000 Series and our competition promoting the launch of this model generated a real buzz on our stand. Exhibitions are, and continue to be, an extremely rewarding investment for us, and we thoroughly enjoyed displaying and demonstrating a range of hardware and software from our portfolio that can assist companies in improving and extending their in-house labelling capabilities.”

www.amlabels.co.uk