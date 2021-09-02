Super shed warehousing needs new approach to materials handling, says Midland Pallet Trucks

Midland Pallet Trucks, a provider of high-quality materials handling equipment including electric pallet trucks, aerial work platforms and moving skates, is urging those taking up space in the new generation of super shed warehousing to take a fresh look at their materials handling needs as the online shopping surge looks set to continue.

With the equivalent of 191 Premier League football pitches of warehousing space constructed last year alone and more in the pipeline, the warehousing industry has seen the advent of new ‘super shed’ warehousing facilities that are 85,000 square feet or larger in size and have been specifically designed to keep up with the UK’s appetite for online shopping.

Driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit, the online shopping trend looks set to continue as many high street retailers fold under the pressure of the past 18 months; therefore, more and more retailers are taking their offering into the digital sphere to reduce costs and protect the future of their brand.

An estimated 49 super shed warehouses have been constructed so far, many of which lie within the warehousing ‘golden triangle’ in the Midlands, an area favoured by online retailers due to its central geographic location and excellent road links.

However, Phil Chesworth, Managing Director of Midland Pallet Trucks, is urging those looking to take up space in one of these oversized warehousing spaces to consider the specific needs of their staff when it comes to materials handling equipment.

He said, “Any good Warehousing Manager will be well versed in the types and number of materials handling items needed to keep their operation running smoothly, but with the gigantic proportions of these new super shed warehouses, a new approach must be taken to safeguard the wellbeing of staff and ensure productivity levels remain high.

With warehouse employees needing to travel further distances across the shop floor or reach higher for consignments, we want to invite those responsible for materials handling equipment to talk to our friendly and knowledgeable team about our range of electric pallet trucks and aerial work platforms as automation and laboursaving is key to keeping to strict schedules and targets in larger than average warehouse spaces.”

Midland Pallet Trucks are able to offer same day dispatch on many items suitable for super shed premises from its centrally located Kingswinford warehouse and can arrange UK wide delivery.

To find out more about the wide range of materials handling products available delivery from Midland Pallet Trucks, visit https://www.midlandpallettrucks.com/