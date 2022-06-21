Supply Chain #NextGen to showcase the logistics leaders of tomorrow

Thirty of the brightest and most talented young people working in today’s logistics industry will be recognised at a special presentation and networking reception during this year’s International Materials Handling Exhibition (IMHX 2022) to mark the inauguration of The Supply Chain #NextGen.

The Supply Chain #NextGen has been launched to shine a light on thirty logistics professionals aged thirty years old or under who are considered to have made an impressive start to their supply chain careers and who look set to go on to play a key role in the sector’s future.

IMHX event director, Rob Fisher, comments: “The purpose of The Supply Chain #NextGen is to give the young leaders of tomorrow the chance to gain recognition through an official industry seal of approval that acknowledges both their early success and long-term potential. We intend for it to be a platform that will allow the best young talent to develop, grow and enhance their logistics career.”

Supply Chain #NextGen is open to all logistics professionals aged thirty or under*. There is no restriction on the area of the supply chain in which they work, their experience or the position or level of seniority within an organisation that they have reached.

Rob Fisher says: “The Supply Chain #NextGen is very much open to all. We are as keen to hear from school-leavers who have made a positive impression among their colleagues as well as graduates who may have entered the industry in a managerial capacity.”

Candidates can nominate themselves or be put forward by a colleague.

Nominations close on Friday 22 July, at which point a judging panel will evaluate and score each entry.

The top 30 will be revealed during IMHX 2022 and all finalists will be invited to take part in a number of exciting opportunities including roundtables, speaker panels, podcast episodes and more that will ensure that they maintain a high profile in the months ahead.

To find out more about Supply Chain #NextGen or to make a nomination, visit www.imhx.net/en/next-gen.

The UK’s premier logistics solutions and intralogistics technology event, IMHX showcases developments in technology and the latest storage and materials handling solutions from some of the world’s most innovative and influential manufacturers and suppliers. The event enjoys cross-industry support from the UK’s leading logistics industry associations and trade bodies, including: Automated Material Handling Systems Association (AMHSA), the UK Materials Handling Association (UKMHA); and the UK Warehousing Association (UKWA).

*Nominees not to have reached their 31st birthday as of December 31st, 2022.