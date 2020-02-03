Supporting the next generation

As we mark 2020 National Apprenticeship Week, production engineer at IMI Precision Engineering, Ben Briguglio, pictured, stresses the importance of support and good role models for the next generation of the UK’s engineers.

Having started out as an apprentice just over five years ago, I’m incredibly lucky that my role as a production engineer has given me clear career ambitions, with a structured development path set out for me to achieve it. As an apprentice I’ve also been able to gain my foundation degree in mechanical and manufacturing engineering, while being able to earn and gain valuable practical experience at the same time.

Within IMI Precision Engineering, my three to five year plan outlines what I need to do to acquire the further education, skills and experience to become a successful Engineering Manager.

And, while I am confident I will be able to do this, I am also aware of the need to ensure that others have the same chance I have been given.

As a STEM ambassador, I regularly work with pupils from local primary and secondary schools, to deliver careers talks and practical workshops for budding engineers. I really enjoy using my own personal experience of being an apprentice and passion for all things manufacturing to inspire students on the amazing range of careers available as an engineer.

I also mentor new apprentices within the business, introducing them to key learning areas such as lean manufacturing techniques and rapid kaizen principles and how this applies to the work within the production engineering department.

In addition, I am committing time to work with younger students from a local school as they design and create a scale model of a sustainable car plant as part of a STEM project. I am encouraging them to explore new areas of study that I hope will help them as their career progresses and do this by sharing my own experiences and offering guidance and advice.

As a young person, I appreciate the positive influence good role models can have and as someone lucky enough to be realising my ambitions within an industry I am passionate about, I feel it is really important that I, along with others in a similar position, help to inspire the next generation.

New blood, fresh thinking and enthusiastic newcomers will always be vital to the success of the UK’s manufacturing industry, and I intend to play my part by practically helping to ensure the pipeline of young talent wishing to enter the sector is guided and supported to do so.