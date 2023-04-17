Surge in demand for LTM’s GIS Electric Chain Hoist

GIS-owned Lift Turn Move Ltd.’s (LTM) single-phase electric chain hoist series is being widely utilised, with construction a primary market.

The GIS GP single-phase series includes the GP250/500 and GP1000 models, which have a lifting capacity range of 125Kg to 2000Kg and are available in both 110V and 220V options.

With a higher duty rating than the previous GCH series, the GP series is also IP65 standard which is dust proof and protected against water jets and can be combined with the GIS GPR (Corrosion Resistant/Food Grade) series, which has the added benefit of stainless-steel load chain and hook assembly. This combination makes it extremely suitable for not just harsh environments such as offshore or by the sea but food and pharmaceutical clean room applications also.

When asked why single-phase 110V is often favoured in construction compared to 400V three-phase. Robert Price, general manager, LTM explained: “In construction 110V is generally accepted as being inherently safer as it’s a lower voltage that reduces the risk of harm if a cable is accidentally cut or damaged”.

Price said since its acquisition by GIS in 2018, LTM is focusing on selling the core range of GIS electric chain hoists and trolleys.

“Prior to the acquisition, traditionally LTM had always been one of the go-to manufactures for lifting jacking, winching equipment, offering a vast range of products. The focus on selling our core products has allowed us to stock more of items our customers expect from us with a positive impact on sales as a result,” he said.

“The 110V GIS hoist is a great example of this focus on GIS products; we’ve got the stock, the expertise and the hoist speaks for itself as it’s a great product.”

LTM, located in Bromborough on the Wirral, was founded in 2004 and is a full member of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA).

www.liftturnmove.co.uk