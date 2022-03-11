Sustainability Gurus Join Packaging Innovations and Empack 2022 Speaker Line-up

Packaging Innovations and Empack 2022, the UK’s flagship industry event, has released a first look at the leading sustainability experts joining its speaker programme when the show returns to the NEC on 25 & 26 May. Speakers will lead discussions on a range of ‘green’ issues, including how to balance sustainability with external influence, the latest trends in eco-friendly design, and how to deal with the problem of waste.

Seminar Sessions

Lubna Edwards, Sustainability and Marketing Manager at Robinson PLC, will discuss circularity in plastic packaging during her session on ‘The challenge in balancing sustainable growth with external influence’. Whilst plastic circularity is an important factor, Lubna will consider how it must be factored against circumstances such as inflation, supply chain issues, the pandemic and new legislation.

Neil Farmer, Founder and Chairman of the Institute of Packaging and NF Associates, will lead a session on ‘Global Markets, Innovations and Materials Post-Pandemic’ where he will showcase the status of the global packaging market, and the key influencing factors in 2022. Focus on eco-friendly packaging, material innovation, and new pack launches will inform Neil’s discussion of where he envisages the sector to be by 2025.

LEIPA’s MD, Sarah Lesting, will look at the benefits of paper and discuss how it is leading the way for sustainable packaging. Sarah will also consider how companies are increasingly turning to paper as their primary choice of packaging solution to reach net zero, owing to the ease and convenience of recyclability. The session will focus on case studies in different markets and examine the latest paper-based solutions.

The Cambridge Design Partnership will lead a co-hosted session to assess trends and innovation in sustainable packaging. During the session, Planning and Innovation Strategy Leader, James Harmer, and Sustainability Lead, Matt Morris, will provide guests with their view on the future challenges for packaging sustainability. The session will cover the important elements of innovation and technology and will map the critical role both aspects will have in the development of future packaging solutions.

Elsewhere, Robert Fell, Chief Executive of the Metal Packaging Manufacturers’ Association, will consider the packaging waste hierarchy. Currently, the process fails to encapsulate packaging’s full sustainability attributes and contribution to the circular economy. Robert will consider how policy decisions have become fundamentally flawed, owing to over-simplification of waste processing, and will make a case for a new approach, specifically adapted to meet the needs of the packaging sector.

Renan Joel, Easyfairs’ Divisional Director, comments: “We have some really exciting names joining us this year, many of whom will be providing invaluable insight on a range of sustainability issues. Our seminar programme, which will also cover topics across the packaging and design spectrum, has been designed to provide visitors with advice they can take away and implement into their own businesses straight away. We can’t wait for the first session to get underway.”

To register to attend Packaging Innovations and Empack NEC 2022, please visit the registration page. For any further information, please visit the Packaging Innovations and Empack NEC 2022 website or contact the show team on +44 (0)20 196 4300 or PackagingUK@easyfairs.com.