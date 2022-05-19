Suttons International appoint new Global Commercial Director to support continued growth

Suttons International are proud to announce the appointment of David Goekoop to the role of Global Commercial Director.

With deep knowledge of tank container logistics, David will support the business in its ambitious growth strategy to strengthen geographic scale and presence in new markets, while continuing to maintain the high levels of reliability and safety the business is known for.

David joins the business at an exciting time of growth. Following the recent VTG acquisition and large fleet investment, Suttons International have gone from strength to strength and are now firmly part of the top 10 global tank container operators.

Suttons International have a strong focus on offering fantastic levels of reliability and service to customers despite disruptions caused by Covid, Brexit, and the conflict in Ukraine.

With over two decades of industry experience in tank container operations and customer service, David is poised to capitalise on recent investments and guide the business’ growth forward.

John Sutton (CEO) says:

“I am really pleased to announce the appointment of David Goekoop to the position of Global Commercial Director. He brings a wealth of experience to the role which will strengthen our business.

Under his experienced guidance the business will further develop in line with our ambitious growth strategy to enter new markets and continue to offer our customers the high levels of reliability and safety the Suttons name is synonymous with.”

More about Suttons Group

Suttons Group is a leading international logistics and supply chain specialist focused on delivering products and services to the chemicals, gases, fuels, powder and waste sectors.

Suttons operates from 32 locations in the UK and internationally with key business centres in New Jersey, Widnes, Antwerp, Singapore, and Brazil.

www.suttonsgroup.com