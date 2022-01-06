Suttons International Division completes asset acquisition of VTG Tanktainer’s overseas activities

Suttons International Limited has now completed the asset purchase of the overseas ISO tank containers, personnel, and customer contracts of VTG Tanktainer GmbH, a subsidiary of VTG Aktiengesellschaft (VTG).

Suttons International Limited is part of the family-owned Suttons Group, a leading UK and global logistics business providing end-to-end solutions and services to the bulk liquid, gases and powders sectors. This acquisition catapults Suttons into the list of the top 10 global tank container operators, and opens up new markets such as South America.

“This is a major step in our strategy to grow our international operations, and to improve the value we offer to our customers through improved scale, increased flexibility and additional geographic coverage” said John Sutton, Managing Director of Suttons International Limited & CEO of Suttons Group.

Relevant VTG staff have been transferred to Suttons international.

Integration of the two operations has included joint customer visits, updated agency agreements, transfer of all relevant assets, discussions with suppliers, IT systems implementation and training for the team. Logistics planning is now using the larger network, so existing and new Suttons customers will immediately start to see the benefits.

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues transferring across from VTG” said John. “In fact, because of the scale of the new business, we are already recruiting additional positions to join us. That is all part of our commitment to growing Suttons International and providing our customers with an exemplary service.”