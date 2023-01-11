brother at your side - Labels. We live for them
ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
POST A STORY ON MATERIALS HANDLING WORLD
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Suttons Tankers appoint General Manager to continue growth into waste sector

Suttons Tankers appoint General Manager to continue growth into waste sector

MHWmagazine 5 hours ago Appointments

Suttons Tankers are thrilled to announce the appointment of Simon Williams to the role of General Manager of Waste, as part of the business’ growth strategy.

The waste sector has been identified as an area of growth for the UK’s leading logistics provider. With over 25 years’ experience, Simon will join an established team to strengthen the business’ offering to its existing customers, while aiding further development into this market.

Simon is an industry expert and brings technical knowledge and commercial experience gained from a long career in all areas of the waste supply chain. He will implement growth and oversee the day-to-day running of complex operations for the business in this sector.

Michael Cundy, Managing Director of Suttons Tankers, comments on the appointment:
“I am delighted to welcome Simon Williams into the business as General Manager. With decades of experience in the waste sector he will strengthen our offering to customers.

Under his guidance the business will further develop into this sector in line with our ambitious growth strategy, building and strengthening relationships with new and existing customers and continuing to bring high levels of safety and reliability.”

www.suttonsgroup.com

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Rugged device and wearables specialist Conker underpins continued growth with new appointments

Conker underpins continued growth with new appointments

Further expansion for the award-winning, fast-growth rugged device and wearables specialist Conker, which provides rugged, …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape