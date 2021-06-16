Suttons Tankers improves Operational Performance & Customer Experience with Microlise

Suttons Tankers, the leading logistics and supply chain specialist delivering products and services from companies across the chemical, gas, fuel, waste and powders sectors, has invested in a telematics and technology solution from Microlise, a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators.

The innovative logistics provider, which operates from over 30 locations in the UK, has deployed the Microlise solution across its fleet of 500 tractor units and over 850 road tankers and trailers.

The agreement with Suttons strengthens Microlise’s existing leadership position in this niche market where health, safety and operational integrity is vital.

Microlise’s technology will help Suttons better manage its fleet through vehicle tracking and utilisation reporting, as well as managing driver performance to reduce fuel costs and improve efficiencies.

Microlise’s Journey Management product will help Suttons deliver an enhanced customer experience by proactively managing issues and changes. The schedule execution board provides a detailed picture of which vehicles are running early, on time or late, highlighting which jobs have been completed or remain pending.

Suttons is also utilising Microlise’s Proof of Delivery technology to help driver communication and digitise receipt through sign-on-glass and image capture, with exceptions identified and managed by the Suttons team.

Microlise will help to strengthen Suttons’ existing focus on safety. The Microlise Safety Module, which includes the ClearVision multi-camera solution, will help to protect drivers, support driver training and provide access to in-depth information relating to any incidents. It combines granular telematics data with actual footage. The ClearVision camera solution also provides blind-spot visibility to drivers through the Microlise in-cab DriveTab unit (a ruggedised Android tablet device).

Suttons’ focus on compliance will be supported through the customisable Microlise vehicle check feature, ensuring that drivers carry out checks in line with legislation and company policy, with the system flagging when vehicles require maintenance.

Michael Cundy, Managing Director of Suttons Tankers, said: “Investing in Microlise’s fleet technology supports our drive towards continuous improvement and service excellence and provides us with the intelligence we need to further improve processes and increase customer value. The multi-camera solution, which integrates with Microlise’s vehicle telematics system, is helping us to reduce our risk profile and better protect our drivers.”

Nadeem Raza, Chief Executive Officer, Microlise, added: “The success of Suttons Tankers has hinged upon them knowing how best to serve their customers with a range of bespoke solutions that address precise industry requirements. We are delighted to be providing them with technology solutions that will deliver greater operational efficiencies, improved safety and compliance efficiencies, and critically, an improved customer experience.

For further information about Microlise products, visit www.microlise.com.