Suttons & Yorkshire Water announce 10 year contract

Suttons Tankers has been awarded a major 10 year contract for the transportation of bio-resources for Yorkshire Water.

The innovative logistics provider, part of global firm Suttons Group, were appointed by Yorkshire Water to support them in delivering their commitment to OFWAT to be the UK’s market leading bio-resources provider by 2025. Suttons Tankers are a market leader in safety performance and proved to be a trusted partner that were able to provide an efficient, cost-effective, safe solution that did not compromise on environmental performance.

A key indicator of trust for Yorkshire Water came from Suttons’ commitment to continuous improvement and an innovation led operation throughout the contract. Suttons’ bespoke and value adding solution reduces Yorkshire Water’s cost to serve and environmental impact, resulting in nearly 10,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions saved each year.

Michael Cundy, Managing Director, Suttons Tankers said:

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract with Yorkshire Water which demonstrates the divisional strategy of expanding into alternative sectors.”

“We are looking forward to driving efficiencies for Yorkshire Water and contributing to their commitment to OFWAT.”

Ben Raistrick, at Yorkshire Water said:

“Suttons Tankers’ ability to build a bespoke solution which added value to our business and drove efficiencies for our customers was a key factor when awarding them the contract.

“The agility and expertise of the team assured us that the operation would be safely carried out with service excellence.”

Suttons operates in the UK with a fleet of more than 700 vehicles focused on the chemicals, gas and fuel sectors and internationally with key business centres in New Jersey, Widnes, Antwerp, Ludwigshafen, Kuantan, Singapore, Shanghai and Tokyo.

www.suttonsgroup.com